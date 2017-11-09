WEATHER: Freeze Warning In Effect 7 P.M. Friday-10 A.M. Saturday For Philly, South Jersey & Delaware | Counties Open Up Warming Centers | Full Weather Coverage

Taste With Tori: MoJu’s Family Pizzeria

By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under: Food, Port Richmond, Taste With Tori

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In Port Richmond, the phrase “go big or go home” has a whole new meaning at MoJu’s Family Pizzeria.

They’re serving colossal crusts and slices so big that if it’s not bigger than your head it’s free.

MoJu's Family Pizzeria

Credit: CBS3

At Moju’s everything is king size and custom! So custom you might have to customize your front door.

“We can’t get it through the doorway you gotta put it on an angle to get it through,” said Owner Moe Cherif.

Cherif has been in the pizza business for 20 years,

Daring to be different he brought big boardwalk style pizza to Port Richmond where the pie size starts at 28 inches and goes all the way to 30, with future plans to go beyond!

“In the future, we’re deciding to go to 34 and 36s,” said Cherif.

Learn more about Moju’s HERE.

 

