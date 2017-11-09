Police: Man Shot, Killed Near His Home In Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are going over evidence after a man is shot and killed overnight.
It happened just after midnight Thursday on 30th and Page Streets in Strawberry Mansion.
Police say they found the 23-year-old victim laying on the street, he had been shot in the face.
“We did find numerous spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon, just feet away from the victim’s body. So, it appears that the shooter was firing from pretty close proximity,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small.
Police say the victim lived just a block away from the crime scene.
If you have any information about the shooting, call police.