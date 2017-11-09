Sixers Look To Extend Win Streak To Six In Sacramento

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 76ers will continue their road trip tonight as they visit the Sacramento Kings, looking for a sixth straight victory.

The 76ers began this five-game trip on Tuesday night, picking up a 104-97 win in Utah over the Jazz. The Sixers won that game without the services of big man Joel Embiid, who got the night off. Embiid is expected to play tonight.

This winning streak has improved the 76ers to 6-4 on the season. Sacramento is coming into this one just 2-8, but one of their wins did come in their last game as they beat Oklahoma City, 94-86. It was the first home win of the season for the Kings.

Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring this season at 20.5 ppg with PG Ben Simmons adding 17.8 points a night. Power forward Zach Randolph paces Sacramento at 12.8 ppg.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Sarah Todd of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Daily news and Philly.com about the Sixers and tonight’s game.

