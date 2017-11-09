Roy Halladay’s Family Announces Funeral Plans For Former Phillies Pitcher

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Roy Halladay’s family will be holding a funeral next week for the former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher who died in a small plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico.

The public service will be held on Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida.

“While we mourn the loss of the core of our family, we choose to celebrate him and remember the man we knew privately on and off the field. We hope that he serves as an example of professionalism, integrity and hard work for all who knew him. For us, we will forever remember his unconditional love, humility and the sacrifices he made to provide for the family that meant the world to him,” the Halladay family said in a statement.

Halladay died Tuesday when his ICON A5 plane he was flying crashed off the Florida coast in the Gulf of Mexico. The plane was found inverted in four feet of water.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. The full investigation will take one to two years to complete.

Halladay, who retired from baseball in 2013, is survived by his two sons, Ryan and Braden, and his wife, Brandy.