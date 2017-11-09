Report: Suns Could Become Involved In Jahlil Okafor Trade Talks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jahlil Okafor wants out of Philadelphia and the Sixers are looking to move him, it’s no secret.

The Phoenix Suns have been interested in the 21-year-old 2105 third-overall pick and their recent trade could re-open trade talks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Suns recently acquired center Greg Monroe, a protected 2018 first-round pick and a protected second-round pick for Eric Bledsoe. However, Monroe — Woj reports — doesn’t fit into the Suns’ long-term plans and they could look to buy out his contract.

A Monroe buyout would create an open roster for the Suns, where they could pursue Okafor.

According to Woj, “The Suns have had interest” in Okafor.

Okafor no longer fits into the Sixers’ long-term plans. He has played in just two of 10 games this season, averaging 5.0 points in 12.5 minutes per game.

The Sixers have won five in a row, improving to 6-4 on the season.