Police: Elderly Woman Hospitalized After Being Dragged By Vehicle During Attempted Purse Snatch

New Castle, Del. – Authorities are investigating a reported attempted purse snatching that left an elderly woman hospitalized.
The incident allegedly happened around 5:08 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31 in the parking lot of the Community Plaza Shopping Center at the intersection of Christiana Road and Airport Road in New Castle.
Police say a 65-year-old New Castle woman, who just left the Walgreens Pharmacy, attempted to unlock the driver’s side of her door, when a green SUV allegedly pulled up alongside her as the passenger reached out of the window, grabbed and held the strap of her purse as the vehicle accelerated, dragging the elderly woman.
The woman was able to retrieve her purse as the vehicle fled on Christiana Road westbound towards Newark, police say.
The woman suffered head and hip injuries and she was transported Christiana Hospital for treatment.
Police describe the suspects as black males in their early 2os, clean cut and the driver was possibly wearing a black bandanna on his head.