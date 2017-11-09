NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Phoenixville Police: Suspect Wanted After Woman Is Stabbed Multiple Times Inside Parked Car

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) —  The Phoenixville Police Department is searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman inside a vehicle on Wednesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. while the vehicle was parked in the lot of the First Presbyterian Church located on Main Street, between Washington Avenue and Morgan Street.

Police say they found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her torso and extremities. She was transported to Paoli Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police say they have not identified a suspect but say they are searching for a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-933-1180.

