BREAKING: Police: 2-Year-Old Boys Dies After Being Shot In Head 

New Jersey State Legislature Begins Reorganization With One Major Change

By David Madden
Filed Under: David Madden, New Jersey

TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — New Jersey state legislators are getting their leadership teams in place for the new term that starts in January, and there will be one change in the lineup.

The Assembly will have a new speaker.

Vincent Prieto of Hudson County took himself out of the running for what would have been a third term, which is no surprise given Middlesex County Assemblyman Craig Coughlin announced months ago he had gathered enough backers to oust Prieto.

Several democrats blame Prieto, at least in part, for last July’s three-day government shutdown.

No word on when the change will be made official, but it’ll be by Jan. 9, when the new legislature is sworn in, a week before Governor-elect Phil Murphy is inaugurated.

On the Senate side of the chamber, Democrats elected Gloucester County’s Steve Sweeney for a third term. Republicans re-elected their current leadership in both chambers.

More from David Madden
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch