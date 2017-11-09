Man, 29, Pleads Guilty In Assaulting Teen While She Slept On Flight

NEWARK, N.J. — A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty to assaulting a girl on a flight from Seattle, Washington to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.
The announcement of the plea came down Thursday, as Indian national Vijaykumar Krishnappa pleaded guilty Thursday in Newark federal court.
According to court documents, during a United Airlines flight from Seattle to Newark on July 23, 2017, Krishnappa intentionally assaulted a teen girl seated next to him on the flight.
Krishnappa admitted that as the victim was asleep, he intentionally touched her near her groin over her leggings without her consent.
Krishnappa will face 30 and 90 days in prison, according to the plea agreement.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2018.