Artist Creates Louis Vuitton Gold Toilet That’s Selling For $100,000

CALIFORNIA (CBS) – There’s a gold toilet on display in a California showroom.
But it’s not the gold that will grab your attention, it’s the Louis Vuitton handbag leather that covers it.
The toilet is on display in Santa Monica.
An artist based in Los Angeles created it. She cut up 24 luxury Louis Vuitton monogrammed handbags to make it.
If you’re wondering, yes, it is fully functional.
And it can be yours for $100,000.