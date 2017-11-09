Flyers Back In Action Tonight To Host Blackhawks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers will be back from a break in the schedule tonight as they welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to the Center.

The Flyers haven’t played since Saturday night when they lost in a shootout at home to Colorado, 5-4.

That dropped Philadelphia to 7-6-2 which is also the record Chicago will bring into tonight’s game.

These two teams just played last Wednesday in Chicago with the Flyers losing that game 3-0. Chicago goalie Corey Crawford was magnificent in that game, turning away 35 shots to earn the shutout.

The Flyers are being led in scoring by forward Jakub Voracek who has 18 points (3 goals, 15 assists). Forward Patrick Kane paces the Blackhawks with 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists).

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Broad Street Hockey Radio’s Stephanie Driver about the first 15 games for the Flyers and what she expects tonight against the Blackhawks.