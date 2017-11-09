Counties Across The Region Open Up Warming Centers As Cold Air Ushers In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temperatures across the region are starting to drop, prompting several counties to issue a Code Blue and open up warming centers.
A freeze watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Friday till 10 a.m. Saturday for Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware.
Montgomery County issued a Code Blue beginning Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. and ending on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m.
During this time period, the temperature and/or wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees in the county.
WHAT TO DO IN “CODE BLUE” CONDITIONS
- Check on elderly friends and neighbors frequently to ensure that their homes are adequately heated.
- If you see someone in need of immediate assistance, call or text 9-1-1.
- If you or someone you know needs temporary shelter from the cold weather, call CHOC at 610-292-9244.
- If you or someone you know needs help with a longer-term housing issue, call Your Way Home at 1-877-646-630
In Cumberland County, a Code Blue is active from 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 until Saturday morning at 6 a.m. In Bridgeton, the Code Blue warming Center will be located at Bethany Grace Church at 31 North Pearl St.
The Vineland Warming Center is located at First Presbyterian, 800 East Landis Ave. from 6-8 p.m., and then overnight hours at Living Hope Assembly, 1059 West Landis Ave.
The Millville Warming Center is located at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, 100 South 2nd St.
