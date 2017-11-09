City Government Using Grant To Improve Resident Relations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia city government departments will be working on customer relations, with a grant from the Knight Foundation.

The goal is better interaction with residents.

What if government could work like Amazon? Streamline your transaction, remember your information, make you feel valued.

“We call this people-centered service delivery,” said Liana Dragoman, Deputy Director of the city’s digital transformation effort.

With a $338,000 Knight grant, she’ll try to do just that for two parts of city government that not only have frequent public interactions, but, as policy director Anjali Chainani notes, serve residents who could really use some customer care: the Office of Homeless Services and the Revenue Department’s program for delinquent taxpayers.

“Getting help in those situations should not be confusing or frustrating but rather should be accessible,” Chainani said.

The offices will be developing and testing strategies for the next year, with hopes of replicating them throughout city government.