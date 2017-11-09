Police: Man Caught On Video Stealing Laptops From West Philly School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking to identify a man they say stole almost a dozen laptops from a school in West Philadelphia.
Surveillance video shows the man pulling up to the Boys’ Latin School at 339 North 63rd St. on Oct. 21.
Police say the man entered the school and took 11 laptop computers.
The suspect was seen driving a light gray or silver Chevy Impala. He is described as a black male, with a medium build, short-cropped hair, facial hair, wearing a black T-shirt with “BOSS” on the front, black jeans, black shoes, and a black hooded jacket.
If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please call police.