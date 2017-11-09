WEATHER: Counties Across The Region Open Up Warming Centers As Cold Air Ushers In| Full Weather Coverage

Police: Man Caught On Video Stealing Laptops From West Philly School

Filed Under: Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking to identify a man they say stole almost a dozen laptops from a school in West Philadelphia.

Surveillance video shows the man pulling up to the Boys’ Latin School at 339 North 63rd St. on Oct. 21.

Police say the man entered the school and took 11 laptop computers.

The suspect was seen driving a light gray or silver Chevy Impala. He is described as a black male, with a medium build, short-cropped hair, facial hair, wearing a black T-shirt with “BOSS” on the front, black jeans, black shoes, and a black hooded jacket.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch