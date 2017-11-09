UPS Grants Boy’s Wish To Drive UPS Truck

NORTH CAROLINA (CBS) – Some kids have aspirations to become a doctor or a professional athlete.

Well, a 5-year-old boy in North Carolina wants to be a UPS driver, and he’s pretty close to reaching his goal.

A few months back, the boy’s mother posted a video on Facebook showing her son, James, proclaiming his desire to get a UPS truck so he can drive around the world.

Well, sure enough UPS delivered and gifted him a mini UPS truck.

James now spends his days rolling around the driveway, delivering pretend packages.

