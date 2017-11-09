Police: Man Takes Jersey From Roy Halladay Memorial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a man has been given a citation for taking a jersey from the makeshift memorial for Roy Halladay outside of Citizens Bank Park.
Police tell CBS3 that a person was initially taken into custody after an officer observed a man taking a jersey from the memorial.
The man, who’s accused of placing the jersey under his jacket, was chased down by officers.
Police say the man was cited for disorderly conduct and released.
Authorities add that since no one claimed ownership of the jersey, no charges will be filed.
Halladay died Tuesday when his ICON A5 plane he was flying crashed off the Florida coast in the Gulf of Mexico.