71-Year-Old Man Awarded For Perfect Voting Attendance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seventy-one is not the age you’d think of someone getting a “perfect attendance” award, but one local senior citizen is quite proud to receive it.

Seventy-one-year-old Barry Lebowitz went to his polling place earlier this week like he does every election.

“That was the first time I was #1 in line to vote. Sometimes I’m #3, or #2,” he said.

But what’s unique about Barry is that he’s never missed an election. This year, he received a certificate for his impeccable voting attendance.

“I was told it was for me voting in every primary and every election in my adult life. I didn’t know you get an award for that!” he said.

The certificate was presented to Lebowitz by his state representative, Ed Nelson.

“And Ed was kind enough to get this. When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it,” said Lebowitz

Meanwhile, Lebowitz says voting is just fulfilling his patriotic civic duty.

“For the soldiers, for the sailors, the air force that gave their lives, even today, for us to be able to vote for our government,” he said.