11-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Mummers Captain Ever

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He is the youngest captain of a mummer’s string band club ever. An 11-year-old boy takes over the role after his father suddenly died in his sleep.

Fifty-two-year-old Teddy Kudrick of Wallingford died less than a month ago. He was the captain of Duffy string band since 1994, taking over when his father Henry died.

Now, Teddy’s 11-year-old son Jake will lead the members of the band, including his mother, as the great and powerful OZ along Broad Street on New Years Day.

Sharon Crowe is Duffy’s presentation director and cousin of Jake.

“He actually came to us and said ‘I’m ready lets do this.’ He is excited, a little overwhelmed I think, but I think he will be happy to do it,” said Sharon Crow, Duffy’s presentation director and cousin to Jake.

The third generation captain started marching when he was one-and-a-half years old, the same age his dad participated in his first parade.