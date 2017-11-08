NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 11.08.17

By Rich Zeoli
3pm- According to CBS reporter Anthony Salvonto and exit poll data, a plurality of Virginia voters stated they did not believe the gubernatorial race or local elections were about President Donald Trump.

3:20pm- Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski insisted that last night’s elections were a repudiation of President Donald Trump. 

4pm- During his NJ Gubernatorial victory speech, Phil Murphy told supporters that he vows to force the wealthy to pay their fair share, increase minimum wage, and stand up to President Trump. 

4:25pm- MNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell gushed over Democrat victories last night; calling the wins “historic.”

4:35pm- Associate Professor at Fordham University Charles Camosy joins the show to discuss his Washington Post article, “The GOP Tax Plan is an Anti-Adoption Recipe for Abortion.”

5:20pm- It has been one year since the 2016 Presidential Election. 

 

