ELECTION DAY 2017: Democrat Phil Murphy Elected NJ Governor | Democrat Larry Krasner Elected Philly DA| Philadelphia Election ResultsNJ Results | DE Results | PA Results  

Couple Builds UFO-Themed Chicken Coop

Filed Under: Local TV, Talkers

BOISE, ID (CBS) – There’s a chicken coop in Idaho that has attracted more than a million views on Facebook.

That’s pretty good for a chicken coop. At least part of the reason is that the chicken coop is out of this world.

Snapchat And Twitter Adopting New Looks To Gain More Users  

A couple from Boise designed the UFO-themed chicken coop over the summer, complete with flashing lights.

They say it took a little while to actually build the thing.

Nothing Says Happy Holidays Like A Keg Of Ranch Dressing 

“We kinda brainstormed how we were going to build that classic shape, and the first discussion was out of wood, but we really wanted something a little bit more curvy so we decided that satellite dishes were going to be perfect for what we needed,” said owner Ellen DeAngelis.

The couple says the coop is climate-controlled, and they plan to add an automated ramp to their creation.

The chickens seem to love it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch