Couple Builds UFO-Themed Chicken Coop

BOISE, ID (CBS) – There’s a chicken coop in Idaho that has attracted more than a million views on Facebook.
That’s pretty good for a chicken coop. At least part of the reason is that the chicken coop is out of this world.
Snapchat And Twitter Adopting New Looks To Gain More Users
A couple from Boise designed the UFO-themed chicken coop over the summer, complete with flashing lights.
They say it took a little while to actually build the thing.
Nothing Says Happy Holidays Like A Keg Of Ranch Dressing
“We kinda brainstormed how we were going to build that classic shape, and the first discussion was out of wood, but we really wanted something a little bit more curvy so we decided that satellite dishes were going to be perfect for what we needed,” said owner Ellen DeAngelis.
The couple says the coop is climate-controlled, and they plan to add an automated ramp to their creation.
The chickens seem to love it.