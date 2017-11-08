First Openly Transgender Person Elected In Pennsylvania

ERIE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — History was made in Pennsylvania on Tuesday as voters elected the first openly transgender person in the state.

Man Says He Received Ticket For Honking At Officer

Clinical therapist Tyler Titus won his race for a seat on the Erie School Board, becoming the first out transgender person ever elected in Pennsylvania.

“Tyler Titus shattered a lavender ceiling in Pennsylvania today – and his victory will resonate well-beyond state boundaries,” said Aisha Moodie-Mills, president and CEO of Victory Fund. “Trans people remain severely underrepresented in our politics and government, and now more than ever we need trans voices like Tyler’s in the halls of power.”

Moodie-Mills continued, “This is a historic night for trans candidates across the country – and Tyler is part of a vanguard of leaders who are determined to be part of the conversation on issues that affect their lives.”

Facebook Wants Your Nude Pics Now To Stop Revenge Porn Later

Titus was not the only transgender person elected to office on Tuesday night, as Virginia Democrat Danica Roem becomes the first openly transgender person to serve in a state legislature in the United States.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)