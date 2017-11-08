NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

19-Year-Old Elected Mayor In Tamaqua, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He’s barely old enough to vote and can’t legally drink, but a Pennsylvania teenager didn’t let that stop him from being elected mayor of his hometown.

Nathan Gerace, 19, will be the next mayor of Tamaqua in Schuylkill County.

He won the election last night after running unopposed.

Nathan’s term starts in January.

He says he hopes his victory will inspire other children in the community to try to accomplish their goals at a young age.

