Study: Sheep Can Recognize Obama’s Face

LONDON (CBS) — A recently published study finds that sheep can recognize human faces from photographs on computer screens.
According to the Cambridge University study published in Royal Society: Open Science on Wednesday, sheep share similar face-recognition abilities to humans.
Researchers say this is without any prior training.
The researchers found that sheep can recognize both familiar and unfamiliar human faces.
In addition, they also say the study could help in the research into Huntington’s disease, as well as other human brain disorders that affect mental processing.
Among the faces they were trained to recognize were former President Barack Obama and actress Emma Watson.
