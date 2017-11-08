Stephen A. Smith: The Process ‘Is Disgraceful’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers have won five in a row to improve to 6-4 after beating the Jazz in Utah on Tuesday night, but Stephen A. Smith doesn’t care.

He still doesn’t trust the process.

“I don’t want to hear anything about Trust the Process,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday.

“My boy Angelo Cataldi, wishing him nothing but the best because he’s had some health issues — thinking about him, a radio host in Philadelphia,” Smith said. “All of these guys, they know I don’t play this mess with this process and it’s very, very simple. Because I don’t believe that any franchise should have the right to lose on purpose for years — for years — while still charging the paying customer and you’re making no effort to win.

“I think it’s disgraceful, I think it’s disgusting, I can’t stand it and I don’t want to hear a damn thing about it.”

Smith did have some nice things to say about the Sixers’ rookie point-guard Ben Simmons, who is off to a historic start to his NBA career. Simmons, 21, is averaging 17.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 8.0, and 1.7 steals in 10 games this season — already recording two triple-doubles.

However, this year’s No. 1 Markelle Fultz continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

“Ben Simmons is the real deal,” Smith said. “Ben Simmons gets himself a jump shot, it’s a wrap. But in terms of trusting the process, we haven’t seen any production from Markelle Fultz yet. Joel Embiid is still on a minutes restrictions. He’s played 31 games up before this season, in three years, so let’s just pump the brakes a little bit.”