South Jersey Officer Charged With Misconduct, Tampering With Evidence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Deptford, New Jersey police officer is facing criminal misconduct charges, and has been suspended without pay from his job.
Thirty-year-old officer Thomas McWain has been a member of the force for four years.
The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, in a press release, says McWain is charged with official misconduct, tampering with evidence and computer crime. It stems from what is being called a “false narrative” in a police report from earlier this year stemming from a drug arrest.
Gold Members Help Tinder Soar With Users
It is alleged McWain tried to refer someone to a drug treatment program in which he has a financial interest, and altered evidence once he knew an investigation had begun.
McWain was suspended with pay in late April. The salary was stopped on Monday, when charges were filed. He surrendered to prosecutors on Tuesday and faces a hearing in Superior Court on December 21.