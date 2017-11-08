Philly Among Best In 4G Speed Test

Filed Under: 4G LTE, WiFi

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When you’re not on WiFi, does your phone drag? It could be worse.

Philadelphia has the 10th fastest 4G connection in the country, among urban areas.

Amazon Launches New Service That Lets Couriers Drop Packages Off Inside Your Home

That’s according to OpenSignal, which compiled the numbers from their crowdsourced speed testing app.

Twitter, Snapchat Adopt New Looks To Attract More Users

Philly’s average download speed is 17.6 megabits per second. That’s higher than the national and worldwide LTE averages.

Minneapolis and Detroit led the survey. Las Vegas was the slowest among the 35 cities tested.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch