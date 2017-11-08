Philly Among Best In 4G Speed Test

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When you’re not on WiFi, does your phone drag? It could be worse.
Philadelphia has the 10th fastest 4G connection in the country, among urban areas.
That’s according to OpenSignal, which compiled the numbers from their crowdsourced speed testing app.
Philly’s average download speed is 17.6 megabits per second. That’s higher than the national and worldwide LTE averages.
Minneapolis and Detroit led the survey. Las Vegas was the slowest among the 35 cities tested.
