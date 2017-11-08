Non-Profit Surprises Young Philly Students With New Bikes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Kensington second graders got a huge surprise at their school Wednesday morning.

Young students at John Moffet Public School were treated to quite a show by professional mountain bike rider Jeff Lenosky, who used their teachers as props.

“I like to get the faculty involved,” Lenosky said. “The kids feel like their teachers are super brave; when you hop over a teacher, the kids really, really respond.”

But Sarah Levitt with the CAN’d Aid Foundation says the biggest surprise was when the students were presented with 50 new bicycles.

“Every single second grader walked away with a new bicycle and it’s theirs,” Levitt said. “They get o keep it, they get to take it home.”

Families of this Title 1 school sometimes struggle to pay for food so getting a free bicycle was a big deal — and Levitt hopes it helps promote a healthy lifestyle that includes outdoor recreation.

“We just hope that this sparks a life-long love of riding bikes and getting outside,” she said.

Students described receiving the free bikes as “mind blowing,” and some were even anxious to learn new tricks.

“I want to learn how to like stand on the, you know, how people don’t sit on the bike,” said one student. “That’s what I want to learn how to do.”