Suspect Charged In Camden Cop Shooting Shares His Side Of The Story

By Cleve Bryan
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A week after 19-year-old Delronn Mahan allegedly shot Camden police officer Patrick O’Hanlon, both appeared in court for Mahan’s detention hearing.

Through his defense, the alleged Crips gang member with nearly a dozen prior arrests in the last 2 years claimed even though he ran from police carrying a loaded gun, O’Hanlon had control of the pistol when it went off and is responsible for shooting himself in the leg.

Authorities say Mahan purposefully tried to kill O’Hanlon and misfired at the officer’s face after shooting him through the thigh.

Mahan was denied release and will sit in a North Jersey jail awaiting future hearing.

Meanwhile, O’Hanlon is on the road to recovery, attending court in a wheelchair, though his family says he is gaining mobility in his leg.

“He’s sore. He’ll get through it physically and emotionally and he’ll be back. And that’s the goal, get him back healthy.” said his father Joseph O’Hanlon.

Dozens of fellow officers attended the hearing, many on their day off.

“The turnout that we had from the department and the members of our lodge was great,” said Rick Kunkel, the president of FOP Lodge 218.

One officer who attended was veteran detective Keith James who helped put a tourniquet on O’Hanlon’s leg at the scene.

“It’s going to bring everyone closer. It’s a learning experience and everyone I believe will be closer because of this incident,” says James.

