It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at Walnut Street Theatre

Don’t miss the holiday musical that reminds us all that It’s A Wonderful Life. The holiday classic comes to life anew in It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. George Bailey dreams of traveling the world. His plans are postponed when the family business faces financial problems. Down on his luck, Bailey is at the end of his rope. He questions his purpose in life and considers ending it all. Just then, an angel arrives to show Bailey how the lives of those he loves would be affected if he were not around. Your entire family will love this story from the heart that rings true today!

The Chicago Sun Times raves: It’s A Wonderful Life is “is of the best holiday shows around.” See five actors, including an imaginative sound-effects artist, bring the entire story to life right before your very eyes, as a live radio play! NOW through December 17th. Visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org, Ticketmaster or call 215-574-3550.

Up to TEN KYW Insiders will win a voucher for a pair of tickets to this show!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER