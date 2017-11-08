Historic Election For Delaware County As Democrats Score Big Across Philly Suburbs

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Democrats scored some big wins in traditionally Republican areas across the suburbs, including row offices in Bucks and Chester Counties. But it was a historic night in Delaware County, as Democrats used their growing advantage in registration numbers to finally score a win at the county level.

With Democrats in Delaware County not only winning both races for council seats but also sweeping the three row offices, Delaware County Democratic party chairman David Landau says while dissatisfaction with Washington politics played a role….

“That gets people aware and gets them motivated, but they also need something to come out and vote for,” Landau said, “and so you have to put those two together and I think that’s what happened in Delaware County.”

In addition to the national political mood, County GOP chair Andrew Reilly also points out Democrats have had a registration advantage in the county for several years now, and this is the first time they’ve been able to crack any county races.

“It’s only a 2500 vote loss, so it’s not like it was an avalanche,” Reilly said. “But even in that, you talk to your voters and you make an assessment on how you best can deliver on county services and what you can do, and we’ll continue to do that.”

All eyes turn to 2018 with congressional races, Pennsylvania governor, and Bob Casey’s seat in the U.S. Senate.