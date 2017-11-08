Former Vice President Biden Says Voters Weary Of Incivility

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and wife, Dr. Jill Biden, were at the National Constitution Center Wednesday for an event highlighting developments in the fight against cancer. But the national election results took center stage during one brief exchange.

The moderator of the cancer update took a detour to the results of Tuesday’s election, the gains by Democrats and asked the former vice president whether the electorate was expressing its displeasure with President Trump, the incivility on display in Washington and the rise of nationalism across the country.

“Folks, this is eating at the fabric of this country. It is wrong,” Biden told the crowd. “And I think what happened last night all across the country, including Republicans, are tired of this. It’s undermining the social fabric of the nation.”

However, Biden says despite the rancor, there is an issue that generates lots of bipartisan support – funding the battle against the more than 200 cancers afflicting humanity today.