Fans Start Roy Halladay Memorial At Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Roy Halladay tragically lost his life on Tuesday in a plane crash and Phillies fans are in mourning.
Related: Remembering Roy Halladay On 94WIP
On Wednesday, the Phillies tweeted photos of a memorial that fans have created on their own outside of the third base gate at Citizens Bank Park.
Related: Phillies Family Remembers Roy Halladay
“All I can tell you is, that he is as passionate about being on the mound as he was as a husband and a father,” Ruben Amaro Jr. said of Halladay of 94WIP. “A more special person and athlete we could not have had here in Philadelphia.”
Halladay is survived by his two sons, Ryan and Braden, and his wife, Brandy.