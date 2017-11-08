Eagles Fan Apparently Gets Three-Peat Super Bowl Tattoo

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Somewhere, somehow, there’s an Eagles fan walking around with a thigh-tattoo that reads: “Eagles, Super Bowl Champs, 2018 to 2020.”

It’s bold!

Credit: @amyleighp

The Birds have never won a Super Bowl. No team has ever won three straight, but never let that get in the way of a great prediction.

It’s still unclear if the tattoo is real, but for the sake of all Eagles fans, we hope a three-peat is in the works.

The Eagles are 8-1 on the season. They are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 19.

