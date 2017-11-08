Police: South Jersey Man Charged With DWI For Second Time In A Week

LOWER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in South Jersey have arrested a man for a second time in one week for allegedly driving under the influence.
On Nov. 6, police say 39-year-old Jason Poole, of North Cape May, ran off the road and struck a pole in the 700 block of Tabernacle Road.
According to authorities, Poole was arrested and issued three motor vehicle summonses for driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain and reckless driving.
Poole was also arrested a week prior on Oct. 31 and charged with driving under the influence.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Police say Poole was released in accordance with Departmental Procedures and NJ Attorney General Guidelines.