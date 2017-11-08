Delaware Valley Could See Fiery Display In Sky From Rocket Launch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Look up this weekend for a fiery display in the sky across the Delaware Valley.
Orbital ATK’s umanned Antares rocket should be visible region-wide from one to three minutes after lift off Saturday morning. Weather permitting, the launch is set for between 7:37-7:42 a.m. from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility near Chincoteague Island in Virginia.
Space-gazers could potentially see flames and a smoke trail as the rocket blasts toward the International Space Station to deliver more than 7,000 pounds of food, clothing and experiment equipment.
For a more up close and personal view, the Wallops Visitor Center will open at 3:30 a.m. Saturday for a public viewing of the launch.