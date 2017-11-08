Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol – Walnut Street Theatre Junior

Don’t miss the Walnut Street Theatre for Kids production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. It’s a Philadelphia tradition! Family matinees are November 25th through December 23rd.
You’ll love A Christmas Carol, the Walnut Street Theatre’s delightful musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic story about the spirit – and “spirits” – of Christmas. One remarkable Christmas Eve, the miserly Ebeneezer Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. With their help, can Scrooge change his ways and rediscover the true joy in giving and comforts of a loving family?
This Walnut Street Theatre for Kids’ hour-long musical is perfect for kids of all ages. Share LIVE theatre with your favorite kids. Don’t BE a Scrooge, SEE a Scrooge! It’s Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol – LIVE at Walnut Street Theatre. Visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org, Ticketmaster or call 215-574-3550. Read the books, then see the stories come to life at the Walnut.
Up to TEN KYW Insiders will win a voucher for a family four pack of tickets to see this show!