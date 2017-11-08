Artist Shares Story Behind What May Be The Largest Pop-Up Book Ever

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Let your eyes feast on the wonderful sights as you follow a 200-pound cover of the one of the largest pop-up books in the world, located at Philadelphia Photo Arts Center.

The masterpiece was constructed by pop-up artist Colette Fu.

“Every Saturday morning we open it up and everybody just gets happy,” she said.

Amazon Launches New Service That Lets Couriers Drop Packages Off Inside Your Home

Fu said she “wanted to make a large book to enter…to feel like you were actual there.”

One piece is 21 feet long, standing high with still photos from Fu’s travels to China as she visited a very special village.

“The people there claim that they were the village from the story,” she said.

Some older Chinese people who were born in the country have come to the pop-up book exhibit just because they used to memorized it in school.