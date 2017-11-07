Police: Penn Student’s Skull Fractured During Robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a University of Pennsylvania graduate student had his skull fractured during a robbery in University City on Sunday.
Police say the 26-year-old victim was walking along the 400 block of South 43rd Street around 10:45 p.m., when he was beaten and robbed by two suspects.
The victim suffered serious head injuries, including a fractured skull.
One suspect is described as a nearly 6-foot-tall black male, in his late teens to early 20s, slim build, chin-length braided hair, wearing a black Michael Kors jacket, red t-shirt, ripped blue jeans, white sneakers and a Ferragamo belt.
The second suspect is described as a 5-foot-6 black male, in his late teens to early 20s, with a slim build, short cropped hair, wearing all black clothing, with a distinct pattern on the front of his hooded sweatshirt.
If you have any information about this crime, please contact the University of Pennsylvania Police Department at 215-898-4485.