United Airlines Retiring Fleet Of Boeing 747

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – Once called the “Queen of the Skies,” the Boeing 747 is being retired by United Airlines.

The jumbo jet is going out in style with a final flight from San Francisco to Honolulu on Tuesday.

The Boeing 747 could hold roughly 350 people. It was once the biggest passenger aircraft in the sky.

But United says they’ve flown their course, and it’s time to ground them for good.

“It has a special place in my heart. I wasn’t born in the 70’s and I want to see what it was like to fly in the 70’s,” said passenger Vincent Forni.

United says the Boeing 747 has become outdated and smaller planes can fly just as far while using less fuel.

