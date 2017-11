PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Roy Halladay lost his life on Tuesday in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico.

Related: Top 4 Moments Of Roy Halladay’s Phillies Career

The sports world reacted to the devastating news on Twitter.

Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/gGhv7JUKv0 — Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2017

The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of Phillies icon Roy Halladay. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/hyonhmVntj — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 7, 2017

Gone too soon my friend!!! https://t.co/rhD8xl30xj — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) November 7, 2017

Roy Halladay was one of the special people in this world. A beautiful man, driven by the pursuit of excellence. A HOF player & human being — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) November 7, 2017

Rip to the doc.. one of the best to ever do it. May you Rest In Peace 😞🙏🏽 — jp crawford (@jp_crawford) November 7, 2017

RIP, Roy Halladay. What a player. And from what those who knew him say, what a man. https://t.co/1e43KynEyX — Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) November 7, 2017

Oh my god man. Day ruined. Wow. Prayers with the entire Halladay family. This is awful! https://t.co/nrS2INJ231 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) November 7, 2017