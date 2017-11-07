Sixers Open Road Trip Tonight in Utah

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 76ers will open a five-game road trip against Western Conference teams tonight as they visit the Utah Jazz.

Brett Brown’s squad will be a bit shorthanded in this one. Big man Joel Embiid will not play as the team wants to rest him to manage his workload, this despite the fact the 76ers haven’t played since Friday. Guard Jerryd Bayless will also sit out, he has a wrist injury.

The 76ers are 5-4 and bring a four-game winning streak into tonight. Utah is 5-5, 5-1 in Salt Lake City.

This series with Utah hasn’t been kind to the Sixers in recent years. In fact, the Sixers have lost their last nine match-ups with the Jazz.

This road trip will see the Sixers also visit Sacramento, Golden State and the Clippers and Lakers.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Philly Voice’s Kyle Neubeck about the Embiid situation, the Sixers start and this match-up with the Jazz.