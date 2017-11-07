BREAKING: Pennsylvania State Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop

You Can Now Shop Reading Terminal Online

By Lynne Adkins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Just in time for Thanksgiving, you can click and choose items from 19 Reading Terminal vendors online without having to park and wander inside the market.

Marketing Director, Sarah Levitsky, says workers will put your order together so you can pick it up curbside.

“They go do the shopping, we have refrigerated and dry storage available, so once they’ve done the shopping it will get stored appropriately. Once you’re ten minutes out from picking it up, you give the market a call and someone will bring your bags out to your car,” said Levitsky.

There’s a $5 service fee and if this pilot program is successful, it may be extended past the holiday.

