FBI, Philadelphia Police Search For Serial Bank Robber

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The FBI and Philadelphia Police are searching for a man they say robbed two banks in three days. The suspect is wanted for at least five robberies in the past three weeks.

Police say he robbed the following locations:

  • Freedom Credit Union at 4900 Princeton Avenue, just after 2 p.m. on Oct. 18
  • TD Bank at 3930 Woodhaven Road, just after noon on Oct. 28
  • Wawa at 7912 Roosevelt Boulevard, around 4 a.m. on Oct. 31
  • Citizens Bank at 10650 Bustleton Avenue, just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 4
  • PNC Bank at 2401 Welsh Road, around 2 p.m. on Nov. 6

Police say he referenced a gun during each robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with a medium build, red hair and a scruffy red beard.

Police say he was recently seen wearing black-framed eyeglasses. He’s worn a white, black, or gray hooded sweatshirt for each robbery. He’s also had on a variety of hats, including a black-brimmed hat with ear flaps, a black Eagles cap with a green brim, and a red and blue baseball cap.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you any information on these crimes, call police.

