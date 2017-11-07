FBI, Philadelphia Police Search For Serial Bank Robber

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The FBI and Philadelphia Police are searching for a man they say robbed two banks in three days. The suspect is wanted for at least five robberies in the past three weeks.
Police say he robbed the following locations:
- Freedom Credit Union at 4900 Princeton Avenue, just after 2 p.m. on Oct. 18
- TD Bank at 3930 Woodhaven Road, just after noon on Oct. 28
- Wawa at 7912 Roosevelt Boulevard, around 4 a.m. on Oct. 31
- Citizens Bank at 10650 Bustleton Avenue, just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 4
- PNC Bank at 2401 Welsh Road, around 2 p.m. on Nov. 6
Police say he referenced a gun during each robbery.
The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with a medium build, red hair and a scruffy red beard.
Police say he was recently seen wearing black-framed eyeglasses. He’s worn a white, black, or gray hooded sweatshirt for each robbery. He’s also had on a variety of hats, including a black-brimmed hat with ear flaps, a black Eagles cap with a green brim, and a red and blue baseball cap.
He is considered armed and dangerous. If you any information on these crimes, call police.