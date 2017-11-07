SEPTA Holds Open House To Show New Energy Sustainability Plan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA held an open house Tuesday, and will hold another one on November 21, to show the public its new energy sustainability plan.

Bonnie Collins is in charge of SEPTA’s Corporate Sustainability program.

She says the transit agency wants to not only reduce the carbon emissions from its vehicles, but be green in a variety of ways.

“Our sustainability plan not only looks at energy efficiency and emission reduction, but also looks at things like green storm water management, water consumption, community engagement, financial sustainability,” Collins said.

She says right now, over 50 percent of buses are hybrid buses or zero-emission vehicles. Collins says by 2021, nearly all of the buses will be in those two categories.

Collins also says SEPTA is number two in solar energy production in the city only behind number one, Lincoln Financial Field.