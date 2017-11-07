Saxby’s Hosts Fundraiser To Support Community College Of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Community College of Philadelphia staged a fundraiser, and the draw to the Center City event was coffee on a pay-as-you-wish basis.

The Saxby’s on the corner of 18th and Chestnut Streets, was packed with patrons Tuesday.

Community College of Philadelphia’s president Guy Generals says the proceeds of the event will go toward a fellowship for students.

“It’s about the community coming together to provide opportunities for those who would otherwise not have that opportunity to benefit from the advantages of education,” he said.

Nick Bayer, Saxby’s CEO, says he’s happy to open his doors to benefit CCP.

“I’ve seen first-hand what access to college and higher education can do for people,” Bayer said. “And we now are blessed to have a platform like Saxby’s to do something about it.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says CCP is an important community resource.

“Many people today can’t afford to go to other schools because of the tuition expense,” Kenney says. “It gives you the opportunity to get your core curricula done before you move on to another school or you can go there for four years and graduate.”