Report: Barring Setback, Ronald Darby Will Return Vs. Cowboys

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ronald Darby tweeted on Sunday, after his team’s seventh straight win, that he’s excited to be back.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson all but confirmed that during his press conference on Monday.

Now, Les Bowen reports that the 23-year-old Eagles cornerback will indeed practice after the bye in full and play on November 19th at the Cowboys.

Darby was acquired by the Eagles in a trade for Jordan Matthews this offseason and suffered a dislocated ankle in the second quarter of the Eagles’ Week 1 game at the Redskins.

The Eagles have compiled an NFL best 8-1 record with Darby on the shelf. They have a tough divisional matchup on Sunday Night Football at Dallas after their Week 10 bye week and could certainly use Darby’s help.

