Police: 3 Suspects Wanted In South Philly Assault

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for three suspects connected with an alleged assault of multiple people in South Philadelphia.
Police say the incident took place around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, just outside of 1172 South 9th Street.
Police say one of the suspects got into a verbal dispute with the victims outside of 1104 South 9th Street. The suspect then returned back minutes later with two other suspects as they assaulted the victims at 1172 South 9th Street, according to police.
The suspects fled the scene, police say.
Anyone with knowledge of the suspects in question is asked no to approach them but contact 911 immediately or to submit a tip via telephone, call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.
Anyone with information about this crime or the suspects should contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014.