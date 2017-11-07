BREAKING: Pennsylvania State Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop

Police: 3 Suspects Wanted In South Philly Assault

Filed Under: Local TV, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for three suspects connected with an alleged assault of multiple people in South Philadelphia.

suspect Police: 3 Suspects Wanted In South Philly Assault

Credit: (Philadelphia Police)

Police say the incident took place around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, just outside of 1172 South 9th Street.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop

Police say one of the suspects got into a verbal dispute with the victims outside of 1104 South 9th Street. The suspect then returned back minutes later with two other suspects as they assaulted the victims at 1172 South 9th Street, according to police.

assault suspect 2 Police: 3 Suspects Wanted In South Philly Assault

Credit: (Philadelphia Police)

The suspects fled the scene, police say.

Anyone with knowledge of the suspects in question is asked no to approach them but contact 911 immediately or to submit a tip via telephone, call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.

assault suspect 3 Police: 3 Suspects Wanted In South Philly Assault

Credit: (Philadelphia Police)

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspects should contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch