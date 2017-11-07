Pennsylvania State Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper was shot during a routine traffic stop Tuesday.
It happened on Route 191, near Route 33 in Plainfield Township.
Officials say the trooper was conducting a traffic stop when he was shot by the suspect.
The trooper was airlifted to Saint Luke’s Hospital. The trooper’s condition is not known.
Troop M reports one trooper shot during traffic stop on Rt. 191, Plainfield Twp., Northampton County. More information to come as available.
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 7, 2017
Police say that suspect also suffered at least one gunshot wound and is now at Easton hospital.
Right now the roadway is shut down as police investigate. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more as this story develops.
One Comment