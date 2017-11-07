ELECTION DAY 2017: Voter Resource Guide |  Philadelphia Election ResultsNJ Results | DE Results | PA Results  

Pennsylvania Urges Tourists To Pursue Happiness

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania is hoping tourists will pursue happiness.

New welcome signs with the slogan “Pennsylvania. Pursue Your Happiness” are going up on the state’s interstates and major highways. They’ll replacing ones that have been in place since 1997.

The first of the 37 signs were installed on Interstate 80 in Monroe County and the other was placed on I-78 in Northampton County.

Officials say they want to promote a positive image of Pennsylvania.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

