New Jersey Collection Effort Sends Over 22,000 Pounds Of Supplies To Puerto Rico

By Dan Wing
NEW JERSEY (CBS) — More than 22,000-pounds of food and supplies are now en route to Puerto Rico thanks to a collaboration between the Food Bank of South Jersey and a local business.

Beatrice Caraballo of BMC Network Communications says she first posted about doing a collection on September 20, more than a week before Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico.

The response was immediate, and after partnering with the Food Bank of South Jersey they began collecting donations.

The end result was four truck loads being taken to the Coast Guard for delivery.

“Medical supplies, first aid kits, we have cots, sleeping bags, blankets, diapers, personal hygiene products. I think a little bit of everything.”

Caraballo says the need for these supplies and more remains dire on the island, and anyone who can give should.

She also urges people to support the Food Bank of South Jersey which helps people in need here in our area.

 

